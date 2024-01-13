Foster Kids invited to a Tie Dye Workshop at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Clearwater, FL, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a “Tie Dye Workshop” for local foster children on Saturday, January 20th at 3:00pm. The children will get to design their own tie-dye T-shirt to take home.

This will be the second event for local foster families held this year by the CCV Center, with more to come in the next few months. The children will get to pick out their colors and choose the design for their shirt before dying the white T-shirts provided. Refreshments will be served and there is no cost to attend.

“Foster youth often talk about feeling different from their peers when it comes to taking part in activities and opportunities that are considered ‘normal’,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the CCV Center. “Activities can help give the kids an opportunity to build interpersonal skills and confidence in their abilities. That’s one of the many reasons we host these events for the kids. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.’”

If you are a foster parent and would like to attend, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309 to secure a spot for your child.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center.