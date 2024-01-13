Hope Spring eCards Announce the Launch of eCards for Him

Posted on 2024-01-13 by in Non Profit // 0 Comments

Herefordshire, UK, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Hope Spring eCards, the greeting cards platform that raises money exclusively  for water poverty charity, Hope Spring has announced the release of a new set of eCards called charity greetings eCards for him. The set of twenty ecards was designed in 2023, but has just been released to the general public in January 2024. 

 

Speaking about the new set of ecards, Hope Spring trustee and a member of the design tea,  Temi Odurinde  said “we have been working on this ecards for a number of months now, we stopped in September to focus on  Christmas eCards. No that Christmas is over we were able to return and complete our set of eCards for him.”

 

Hope Spring eCards is committed to fostering connections and spreading joy through their innovative digital greetings. The introduction of the eCards for Him collection is a testament to their dedication to providing a diverse and inclusive range of cards that cater to all demographics. We believe this collection will resonate with our users and add an extra layer of meaning to their messages.

 

We are thrilled to collaborate with Hope Spring Water and launch our eCards for Him collection, an endeavour that not only celebrates special moments but also contributes to a cause we deeply care about,” said Seun, the manager at Hope Spring eCards. “We believe that digital greetings can go beyond just words; they can be a catalyst for positive change. By supporting this collection, our users are not only expressing their sentiments but also making a real difference in providing clean water to communities in need.

 

Hope Spring eCards is a leading provider of digital greetings, offering a diverse range of eCards designed to bring joy and warmth to every occasion. With a commitment to creativity, innovation, and inclusivity, Hope Spring eCards aims to make connecting with loved ones a delightful and memorable experience.

 

