Headline Pamela Dowell’s newly released “Saucey’s Adventure” is a delightful adventure of a young unicorn in an unknown land.

Mediapolis, United States, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ —

“Saucey’s Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Dowell is a vibrant children’s fiction that follows a little unicorn on a journey to find friendship and a way home after a frightening storm.

Dowell shares, “Saucey’s Adventure is about a young unicorn who does not know he lives in an enchanted forest. Saucey knows nothing about the outside world, and he soon finds himself there.

“A tornado goes through the enchanted forest and causes all the unicorns to run in fear, in different directions. He is trying to find his way back to the forest and his family and friends.

“He soon realizes this world is nothing like his home. He is in the Land of the Unknown. How far away is he from home? He meets a squirrel in the tree, a duck swimming in the pond, a rabbit in the meadow, and a graceful deer. Will these animals become his friend? He also finds himself in a thorn bush. He never gives up regardless of the difficulties he goes through. He meets a horse in a paddock and wonders if he will ever find his way home.

“The book is filled with real pictures of beautiful skyline scenes, flowers, and insects. The insects are found on every illustration page. As you read the story, you will be looking for the insects in the pictures.

“So enjoy the adventure as Saucey makes new friends on his way home.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Dowell’s new book features artwork created both by the author and Melody Manley.

Dowell pairs a fun look-and-find activity with vibrant imagery and a charming narrative for the delight of young imaginations.

Consumers can purchase “Saucey’s Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Saucey’s Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.