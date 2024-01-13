Bexar Orthodontists Proudly Introduces Virtually Invisible Invisalign for Subtle Smile Enhancement

San Antonio, TX, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Invisalign has revolutionized the field of orthodontics, offering patients a virtually invisible alternative to traditional braces. Bexar Orthodontists is proud to bring this advanced treatment to the San Antonio community, providing individuals with an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable solution for achieving a beautifully aligned smile.

Dr. Cele Oliver, the orthodontist at Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists, expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Virtually Invisible Invisalign to their comprehensive range of orthodontic services. “We are thrilled to offer our patients in San Antonio the opportunity to straighten their teeth discreetly with Invisalign. This innovative treatment aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care.”

Invisalign utilizes a series of custom-made, clear aligners that are virtually invisible when worn. The aligners are crafted from smooth, BPA-free plastic, ensuring optimal comfort and eliminating the discomfort often associated with traditional braces. Patients can easily remove the aligners for eating, brushing, and flossing, making oral hygiene routines more manageable.

One of the distinguishing features of Invisalign in San Antonio is its effectiveness in treating a variety of orthodontic issues, including crowded teeth, gaps, overbites, underbites, and more. The treatment begins with a detailed digital scan of the patient’s teeth, which is then used to create a customized treatment plan. As the patient progresses through the series of aligners, their teeth gradually shift into the desired position.

Bexar Orthodontists understand the importance of convenience and accessibility for their patients. The practice is conveniently located in San Antonio, TX, and is now accepting new patients interested in exploring the benefits of Virtually Invisible Invisalign.

To celebrate the launch of this innovative treatment option, Bexar Orthodontists is offering complimentary consultations for individuals considering Invisalign. During these consultations, patients can learn more about the treatment process, discuss their specific orthodontic concerns, and explore financing options.

About Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists:

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists is a leading dental practice located in San Antonio, dedicated to providing comprehensive orthodontic and pediatric dental services. The practice is committed to delivering exceptional care in a welcoming and family-friendly environment.

