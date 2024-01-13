West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited Unveils Ferric Ammonium Citrate – A Breakthrough in Iron Supplementation

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL), a pioneer in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, Ferric Ammonium Citrate. This groundbreaking compound holds immense promise as a vital ingredient in iron supplementation, addressing a crucial need in the healthcare sector.

Iron Deficiency: A Global Concern

Iron deficiency is a prevalent health concern globally, affecting millions of individuals and often leading to conditions such as anemia. Recognizing the need for effective iron supplementation, WBCIL has undertaken extensive research and development to introduce Ferric Ammonium Citrate, a compound designed to provide a highly bioavailable source of iron.

Key Features of Ferric Ammonium Citrate by WBCIL:

Enhanced Bioavailability: Ferric Ammonium Citrate is formulated to offer superior bioavailability, ensuring that the body can efficiently absorb and utilize the iron content. Gentle on the Stomach: One common challenge with iron supplements is gastrointestinal discomfort. WBCIL’s Ferric Ammonium Citrate is crafted to be gentle on the stomach, minimizing the likelihood of side effects often associated with iron supplementation. Versatile Applications: The versatility of Ferric Ammonium Citrate extends its applications beyond pharmaceuticals. It finds utility in the food and beverage industry, serving as a fortifying agent in various products.

The Commitment to Quality:

WBCIL has always prioritized quality in its products, and Ferric Ammonium Citrate is no exception. The manufacturing process adheres to the highest standards, with stringent quality control measures at every stage. This commitment to excellence ensures that healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and food industry professionals can trust in the reliability and efficacy of WBCIL’s Ferric Ammonium Citrate.

Sustainable Practices:

In line with WBCIL’s dedication to sustainability, the production of Ferric Ammonium Citrate incorporates environmentally conscious practices. The company places a strong emphasis on minimizing its ecological footprint, aligning with global efforts towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Collaborations and Partnerships:

WBCIL actively seeks collaborations and partnerships within the pharmaceutical and food industries to integrate Ferric Ammonium Citrate into a diverse range of products. By fostering these connections, WBCIL aims to contribute to the broader goal of improving global health and nutrition.

About West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited:

Established in [Year], West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited has been at the forefront of chemical and pharmaceutical innovation. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and societal well-being, WBCIL continues to make significant contributions to the advancement of science and healthcare.

Contact Information:

West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited

[Suite No.804 & 805, AG-112, Sector-II,Baisakhi, Salt Lake City, Kolkata]

[3340251555]

[wbcil@wbcil.com]

[https://www.wbcil.com/]