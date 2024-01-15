Cat Litter Industry Evolution, Trends And Sustainability To 2030

Global cat litter industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the cat litter industry was USD 11.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2023 to 2030.

Clumping Cat Litter Market Analysis And Forecast

The economic value generated by the cat clumping litter industry was USD 8.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2023 to 2030. Clumping cat litter offers a significant convenience advantage as it forms solid clumps when in contact with liquid waste. This makes it much easier for pet owners to scoop and remove the soiled litter from the litter box. The ability to quickly and efficiently clean the litter box saves time and effort, making clumping cat litter a popular choice for busy pet owners. Moreover, hygiene and cleanliness are also significant drivers for the adoption of clumping cat litter. The solid clumps formed by this type of litter can be easily removed, leaving behind clean litter for the cat to use. This regular removal of soiled litter helps to maintain a clean and sanitary environment in the litter box, reducing the risk of bacterial growth and unpleasant odors.

Consumers are more inclined to ease up the process of cleaning cat urine and feces through clumped litter owing to better scoopability and odor control. In addition, the rising availability of product varieties, including clay-based ultra and standard clumping, and biodegradable premium ultra-clumping, are likely increasing the adoption of clumping cat litter. Cat owners have the option to choose between the aforementioned product offerings, and their increasing availability is contributing to the segment’s growth.

Conventional Cat Litter Market Analysis And Forecast

The economic value generated by the cat clumping litter industry was USD 2.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023 to 2030. Conventional cat litter tends to be more budget-friendly compared to specialized or alternative types of litter. This makes it an attractive option for pet owners who are cost-conscious or have multiple cats and need larger quantities of litter. According to a PetSafe site, the typical cost of clay-based conventional cat litter that requires to be replaced weekly is roughly USD 0.50., whereas, the average price of clumping litter is around USD 0.75 to USD 1.30. Clumping litter requires daily scooping with monthly replacement. The cost-effectiveness associated with conventional cat litter is expected to drive product sales in the market.

Another factor driving the adoption of conventional cat litter is its availability. Conventional litter is widely available in various stores and pet supply outlets, making it easily accessible to pet owners. The convenience of being able to purchase it locally or online without any specific requirements or limitations appeals to many cat owners. In addition, owing to increasing consumer awareness about health risks associated with dust particles, dust-free non-clumping litter is becoming popular among cat owners. Litters that minimize dust can help improve air quality in the home and reduce respiratory issues in both cats and their owners.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Cat Litter Industry Data Book – Clumping and Conventional Cat Litter Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Cat Litter Industry are –

• Nestlé S.A.

• The Clorox Company

• Mars, Incorporated

• Oil-Dri Corporation of America

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Kent Corporation

• Intersand

• J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (JRS)

• Dr. Elsey’s

• Weihai Pearl Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

• Pettex Limited

• H. von Gimborn GmbH

• Eco-Shell, Inc.

• Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

• Omlet Limited

• PrettyLitter, Inc.

• FRESH STEP

• Ever Clean