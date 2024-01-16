Capitalizing on Opportunities: Blood Glucose Meters Industry 2023-2030

Blood Glucose Meters Industry | Forecast 2030

Blood Glucose Meters Industry Data Book – Point-of-care Glucose Testing Devices, Self-Monitoring & Continuous Blood Glucose Monitors Market

Grand View Research’s blood glucose meters industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Insights

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market generated over USD 12.53 billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 23.15 billion by 2030.

The global market for blood glucose monitoring devices is showing major shift towards the preference of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. Specially designed CGM devices for athletes are expanding the user base beyond chronic diabetes patients. While the CGM devices are gaining traction, its customer base is still limited to the high-income group. Lack of reimbursement policies and affordability are major factors influencing purchase decisions in price sensitive regions including Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Point-of-care Glucose Testing Market Insights

POC testing is considered as a solution to meet the requirements of customers for rapid testing or Short Turn-Around Testing (STAT). Currently, internal laboratory procedures are highly automated and efficient and focus on acute treatment. The introduction of analyzers that help conduct short turnaround tests can interact with a Laboratory Information System (LIS). LIS is being increasingly installed in outpatient and inpatient settings, as they are capable of handling testing procedures ranging from specimen collection to result interpretation. These automated systems have proven to improve the turnaround for routine testing.

The healthcare industry is emphasizing on shorter hospital stays, better acute care, and expansion of outlying surgical centers, which has consequently increased the demand for STAT testing. POC management solutions allow patients and healthcare providers to easily collect, share, and manage specimens to meet the regulatory requirements.

Blood Glucose Meters Industry Segmentation

Blood Glucose Meters By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Self-Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose meter Testing Strips Lancets Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices Sensors Transmitter & Receiver Lancets Point-of-care glucose testing devices Accu Check Aviva Meter Onetouch Verio Flex i-STAT Freestyle Lite Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System True Metrix Accu-Chek Inform II StatStrip Others



Blood Glucose Meters By End-user

Hospital

Home setting

Diagnostic center

