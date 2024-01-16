Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry | The Complex Ecosystem

Global licensed sports merchandise industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the licensed sports merchandise industry was USD 21,806.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2023 to 2030.

Licensed Sports Apparel Market Growth and Trends

The economic value generated by the licensed sports apparel industry was USD 8,499.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023 to 2030. The continuous innovation and introduction of new designs, materials, and technologies in sports apparel by manufacturers is a key factor driving the market growth. Advanced fabrics that offer comfort, performance-enhancing features, and stylish designs contribute to the popularity of licensed sports apparel. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies like moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and compression attracts consumers, further driving the market growth. In addition, licensed sports apparel has become increasingly integrated into fashion and lifestyle trends. Sports jerseys, caps, sneakers, and athleisure wear have become popular streetwear and casual wear options. This broader acceptance and incorporation of licensed sports apparel into everyday fashion contribute to its growth and appeal among sports enthusiasts.

The rise of social media platforms has transformed the way fans engage with sports and apparel-related content. Athletes, influencers, and celebrities with large social media followings promote licensed sports apparel through sponsored posts and endorsements. These digital marketing strategies enhance visibility and create a desire among fans to own and wear the endorsed apparel. Additionally, licensed sports apparel often includes exclusive merchandise and limited-edition items. These products may feature special designs, commemorative elements, or unique collaborations, making them highly sought after by collectors and avid fans. Limited availability and the desire to own rare and distinctive apparel contribute to the market’s growth.

Licensed Sports Footwear Market Growth and Trends

The economic value generated by the licensed sports footwear industry was USD 3,339.6 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2023 to 2030. Licensed sports footwear is designed to enhance athletic performance. Footwear brands invest in research and development to incorporate advanced technologies, cushioning, stability, and traction features that improve comfort and performance, attracting athletes, sports enthusiasts, as well as sports fans increasing their adoption among them thus driving the market growth. In addition, nostalgia-driven designs and retro collections have a strong influence on the licensed sports footwear market. Footwear brands often release special editions and reissues of classic models and colorways associated with iconic sports moments or teams from the past. The nostalgia factor attracts fans who seek to relive sports history, contributing to the demand for licensed sports footwear.

Licensed sports footwear benefits from the reputation and quality assurance associated with established footwear brands. Consumers trust renowned brands for their expertise in designing and producing high-quality footwear thus driving the market growth. Moreover, sneaker culture, driven by collectors and enthusiasts, has extended to the licensed sports footwear market. Limited-edition releases, collaborations, and unique designs generate excitement among sneaker collectors and resellers. The collectability factor, driven by exclusivity and rarity, fuels demand and drives up the value of licensed sports footwear in the secondary market.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Data Book – Licensed Sports Apparel, Licensed Sports Footwear and Licensed Sports Toys & Games Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Licensed Sports Toys and Games Market Growth and Trends

The economic value generated by the licensed sports toys and games industry was USD 9,966.6 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023 to 2030. Licensed sports toys and games encourage role-playing and imaginative play. Children usually pretend to be their favorite athletes, coaches, or sports commentators, fostering creativity and enhancing their understanding of the sport. In addition, licensed sports toys and games often feature collectible elements such as trading cards, figurines, and memorabilia. The collectability factor appeals to fans and collectors who seek to own items associated with their favorite teams, players, and moments in sports history. The desire to build collections and own unique memorabilia drives the demand for licensed sports toys and games.

Licensed sports toys and games encourage social interaction and team play. Whether it’s a board game, a mini basketball hoop, or a foosball table, these products bring people together, fostering camaraderie, competition, and shared experiences centered around sports. Moreover, these products are also popular gift choices, particularly during festive seasons and birthdays. Parents, family members, and friends often purchase these products as presents for young sports fans, fueling demand in the market.

Key players operating in the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry are –

• G VF Corporation

• Nike, Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Puma SE

• Under Armour, Inc.

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.

• Sports Direct International plc,

• G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

• Fanatics Inc.

• Iconix Brand Group

• New Era Cap

• Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co.

• Reebok International Ltd.

• TOPPS

• The Upper Deck Company

• Wilson Sporting Goods

• Rawlings Sporting Goods

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Lids Inc.

• Footlocker.com, Inc.

• Modells Sporting Goods Online, Inc.

• Rally House

• Starter

• Penney IP LLC

• WCN Group

• ADPRO Sports

• Waitex Copyright