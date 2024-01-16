Car Wash and Detailing Services Industry: Porter’s Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry Data Book – Car Wash Services and Car Detailing Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry was valued at USD 68.70 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s car wash & detailing services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Car Wash Services Market Insights

The global car wash service market size was estimated at USD 30.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. As environmental restrictions forbidding residential car washing techniques become more stringent, the customer base for professional car washes is expected to rise, fueling the demand for these services. In addition, growing consumer interest in automobile maintenance is one of the major factors driving the market. Furthermore, due to the growing popularity of online shopping due to convenience and flexibility, industry players are increasingly focusing on e-tailing.

AMP, a 100% managed, ready-to-go membership platform, was created by a leading mobile application developer in collaboration with Autowash, a high-growth, multi-location car wash firm, and can enhance car wash income by 20%. The AMP platform will be unveiled at the Southwest Car Wash Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 9 to 11, 2021. On-demand vehicle wash services are also changing due to ongoing technological advancements. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless car washing and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.

Car Detailing Services Market Insights

The global car detailing services market size was valued at USD 37.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Increased advancements in innovations and the rise in awareness regarding vehicle maintenance are attracting customers to car detailing service centers. The global market is also witnessing a new trend of on-demand services, with key service providers operating across the globe developing new strategies to better serve their customers. This helps the service providers expand their business as it enables users to arrange car polishing, tire dressing, car washing, and additional services at the time of need at any location.

Operators of on-demand car washes are starting to gain traction. Constantly changing weather dynamics, new technologies, and equipment, coupled with the growing automobile industry across the globe, have improved car detailing processes. To make it easy for consumers, car wash companies have started using smartphone apps, digital payment systems, and online bookings. This is expected to enable service providers to expand their consumer reach and serve tech-savvy consumers.

There are more services available on demand as smartphones become more commonplace. Smartphone apps allow users to schedule fuel delivery, car detailing, car washing, and tire dressing in case of a puncture while emerging without having to stop at a car detailing service facility. For instance, a U.S.-based car wash and detailing company named WashMyWhip offer an on-demand environment car-care service. Customers have to simply pinpoint their location with their convenient time and required service on the app that aids the company to send their employees to the location. The company offers inside and outside car wash at an average price of USD 30 and car detailing at an average price of USD 120. This is expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Service providers in the market are proactively undertaking significant initiatives to enhance customer service and satisfaction. Numerous small- and medium-sized car wash and detailing service operators are concentrating on launching new products, expanding service offerings, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to effectively compete on a global scale.

Key players operating in the Car Wash & Detailing Services Industry are:

Zips Car Wash

Splash Car Wash

International Car Wash Group (ICW)

Autobell Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash

