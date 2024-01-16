Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry | Smart Breeding, Smart Business

Global livestock artificial insemination industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global livestock artificial insemination market size was estimated at USD 6.45 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2030.

Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global bovine artificial insemination market size was valued USD 2.84 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Some of the key factors driving the growth include the increasing uptake of artificial insemination solutions, technological advancements, demand for meat, milk, and dairy products, and supportive initiatives by the private & public sectors. In 2022, for instance, ABS Global – the bovine genetics division of Genus plc, reported a revenue of USD 340.64 million with an estimated 3% increase in volumes of bovine semen and embryo. The company also reported an 18% increase in volumes of sexed semen for its Sexcel and IntelliGen portfolios.

Equine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global equine artificial insemination market size was valued USD 0.64 billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising adoption of artificial insemination (AI) in horses, awareness about the benefits of AI, and demand to increase animal productivity are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. For instance, AI eliminates the risks associated with handling aggressive stallions, reducing the chances of injuries to both horses and handlers. It also enables breeders to manage and monitor mare fertility more effectively. By controlling the timing of insemination and monitoring the mare’s reproductive cycle, breeders can optimize the chances of successful conception. Furthermore, AI facilitates breeders to access stallions located in different parts of the world without the need for transporting the animals physically. This opens up opportunities for international and long-distance breeding, facilitating the exchange of genetic material across borders. These factors are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Swine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global swine artificial insemination market size was valued USD 1.91 billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is characterized by initiatives by key companies, demand for sustainable food production, consumption of pork, and growing uptake of artificial insemination in swine. Semen Cardona S.L. one of the key players in the market reported that the company was exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. In the year 2022 alone, the company distributed more than 0.7 million semen doses in Mexico with scope for further growth. Similar initiatives are propelling market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumption of pork is anticipated to contribute to the demand for AI services to ensure production safety, sustainability, and efficiency. Consumption of pork meat is expected to increase from 112.58 megatons to 127.27 megatons from 2022 to 2029 according to estimates by OECD.

Ovine And Caprine Artificial Insemination Market Growth & Trends

The global ovine and caprine artificial insemination market size was valued USD 1.06 billion in 2022, expanding at 6.25% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Drivers contributing to the market growth include increasing access to buck (a male goat) and ram (a male sheep) semen, improved reproductive efficiency by adopting artificial insemination, and demand for genetic improvement in the sheep and goat industries. Artificial insemination allows farmers and breeders to access high-quality genetics from superior male animals. By using AI, they can introduce desired traits such as improved meat quality, milk production, disease resistance, and reproductive performance into their herds or flocks. As technology continues to advance and demand for quality genetics grows, the market is expected to expand further during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry are –

• Genus Plc

• SEMEX

• URUS Group

• STgenetics

• Munster Bovine

• Stallion AI Services

• MINITÜB GMBH

• IMV Technologies

• B&D Genetics

• SEK Genetics

• Semen Cardona S.L.

• Swine Genetics International