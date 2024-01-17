The Future of Crop Protection Chemicals: 2023-2030 Market Analysis

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book – Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Biopesticides and Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Grand View Research’s crop protection chemicals sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the crop protection chemicals industry was estimated at approximately USD 43.24 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of basic crop protection chemicals categories namely, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, biopesticides, and others.

The crop protection market is growing at a staggering pace owing to the rising importance of crop protection for healthy yields. Agricultural fields tend to attract insects and pests, which stay over crops for a long time and deteriorate the crop quality. This can result in massive crop failure. Therefore, farmers resort to crop protection chemicals and related technologies. However, it is also essential for farmers to learn what quantity of crop protection chemicals is enough to avoid spoiling the crops.

Fungicides Market Report Highlights

By product, inorganic fungicides emerged the largest segment in 2019

The benzimidazoles product segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of their effectiveness in controlling a broad range of fungi at low application rates

By application, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% based on volume over the forecast period due to high demand from cultivators of oranges, grapes, and sugarcane

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2027 due to prevalence of multiple agrarian economies in the region

Bayer CropScience and Nufarm are among the largest manufacturers of fungicides worldwide and are also recognized as the key innovators from the product development standpoint.

Insecticides Market Report Highlights

Organophosphates are estimated to be the second-fastest-growing application segment from 2023 to 2030 due to their application in agriculture, home, garden, and veterinary practices

Cereals & grains are likely to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

This is due to the rising consumption of cereal & grains on account of their high nutritional value, in terms of the content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which helps control blood, pressure, cholesterol, and obesity

However, the hazardous nature of insecticides may severely impact human health and the environment. This factor is expected to act as a challenge to the market growth

Competitive Insights

Crop protection chemical production involves the ultrasonic production method, which is an extensive step-by-step method that includes dispersion, emulsification, dissolving, and homogenization of active ingredients. The manufacturing process of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other crop protection chemicals as well as other active substances requires reliable dispersing, milling, dissolving, and emulsification of active ingredients of the final product. Power ultrasound offers properties like reliable mixing, ingredients homogenizing, and blending by cavitation-generated shear forces. The ultrasonic manufacturing method presents a wide range of advantages such as a reliable production process, high-quality product, batch and inline processing, easy and safe operations, eco-friendly operations, and more.

Most companies are focusing on improving their regional presence by entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in March 2021, BASF SE and AGBIOME collaborated on a new biological fungicide for Europe, Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the market players are focusing on increasing investments along with product development to improve performance of the crop protection products.

