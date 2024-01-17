CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive electric drive axle market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive electric drive axle market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and rising emission standards.

In this market, electric axle and hybrid axle are the major segments of automotive electric drive axle market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that hybrid axle will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles.

Within this market, passenger cars will remain the largest segment due to government policies and regulations.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high EV sales, majorly from China.

American Axle & Manufacturing, ZF Friedrichshafen, Gkn, Continental, Magna International, Schaeffler Technologies, and Axle Tech International are the major suppliers in the automotive electric drive axle market.

