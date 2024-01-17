CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global diode pump solid state lasers market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, medical, aerospace & defense, and instrument and sensor markets. The global diode pump solid state lasers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing interest in diode pumped solid state lasers and rising demand in the field of industrial, medical, aerospace & defense.

In this market, pulse type and continuous type are the major segments of diode pump solid state lasers market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that continuous type will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to higher efficiency.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to the wide range of applications for dpss lasers in the industrial sector.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to continued growth of the automotive industry in the region.

Coherent, Mks Instruments, Trumpf, Lumentum, Lumibird, Hübner Photonics, Laser Quantum, Eo Technics, Huaray Precision Laser, and Inno Laser Technology are the major suppliers in the diode pump solid state lasers market.

