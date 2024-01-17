CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global E-Commerce fraud detection solutions market looks promising with opportunities in the SME and large enterprises markets. The global E-Commerce fraud detection solutions market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing E-commerce platforms transactions and highest usage of digital technologies and IoT.

In this market, cloud based and on-premise are the major segments of E-Commerce fraud detection solutions market by deployment.

Lucintel forecasts that cloud based is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to easily scalable, cost-effective , and easy to deploy.

Within this market, large enterprises is expected to witness the highest growth due to higher transaction volume, larger scale of operations, and higher adoption rate of sophisticated fraud detection solutions, such as those powered by artificial intelligence (ai) and machine learning (ml).

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high E-Commerce penetration and strict regulatory environment.

ACI, Blackhawk Network, Bolt Financial, ClearSale, DXC Technology, Ekata, and Equifox are the major suppliers in the E-Commerce fraud detection solutions market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056