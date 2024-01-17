CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global passive voltage probe market looks promising with opportunities in the electronic circuit, communication systems, and RF applications markets. The global passive voltage probe market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electronic devices and demand for accurate and reliable voltage measurements.

In this market, pin type, clamp type, contact type, and magnetic ring type are the major segments of passive voltage probe market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that pin type is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to easy to use and can be used to measure a wide range of voltages.

Within this market, electronic circuit is expected to witness the highest growth due to wide usage in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and medical devices..

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electronic devices.

Tektronix , Yokogawa Electric , Keysight , and Teledyne are the major suppliers in the passive voltage probe market.

