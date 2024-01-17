CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global refrigerated sea transportation market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical markets. The global refrigerated sea transportation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in the popularity of perishable goods and rapid growth in logistics industry and expansion of global trade as a consequence of trade liberalization.

In this market, 20 feet, 40 feet, 40 feet high cube, and 45 feet high cube are the major segments of refrigerated sea transportation market by container type.

Lucintel forecasts that 40 feet will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of businesses offering maritime refrigerated transport services.

Within this market, food & beverages will remain the larger segment due to growing global appetite for exotic perishable delicacies fuels.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for the export of pharmaceutical products that need careful handling of heat.

CMA CGM, Kuehne + Nagel International, DHL International, Ceva Logistics, Mediterranean Shipping Company, DSV Panalpina, Maersk Line, Nyk Line, Hapag-Lloyd, and Hamburg Süd are the major suppliers in the refrigerated sea transportation market.

