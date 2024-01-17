CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global rubber plastic composite air duct market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics, pharmaceuticals, machinery manufacturing, supermarket, venue, food industry, and residential and office buildings markets. The global rubber plastic composite air duct market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight and durable air duct materials and growing construction industry.

In this market, round and oblate are the major segments of rubber plastic composite air duct market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that round is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to superior structural efficiency, aerodynamic performance, ease of installation and maintenance, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.

Within this market, electronics is expected to witness the highest growth due to stringent cleanroom requirements to control airborne contaminants that can damage sensitive electronic components.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Durkeesox, Oweisox, INOAC, and FabricAir are the major suppliers in the rubber plastic composite air duct market.

