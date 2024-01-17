Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global wearable breast pumps market looks promising with opportunities in the manual wearable breast pumps, battery operated wearable breast pumps, and smart wearable breast pumps markets. The global wearable breast pumps market is expected to reach an estimated $0.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are upswing in the rate of women participating in the workforce and elevated disposable income coupled with time constraints affecting the ability to breastfeed infants.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the wearable breast pumps market by component (wearable pumps and accessories), technology (manual wearable breast pumps, battery operated wearable breast pumps, and smart wearable breast pumps), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, wearable pumps and accessories are the major segments of wearable breast pumps market by component. Lucintel forecasts that wearable pumps will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to population growth and an increase in the proportion of working women.

Within this market, battery powered will remain the largest segment due to increasing awareness about the availability of technologically advanced breast pumps.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in diverse government initiatives.

Medela, Ameda, Willow Innovations, Philips, Elvie, Freemie, Babybuddha, Spectra, Iapoy, and Lavie Mom are the major suppliers in the wearable breast pumps market.

