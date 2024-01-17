CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Digital PET Detector Market looks promising with opportunities in the clinical PET, PET/CT, and PET/MRI markets. The global digital PET detector market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for personalized medicine.

In this market, SiPM, DPC, and LBS are the major segments of digital PET detector market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that SiPM will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasingly popular for use in digital PET detectors.

Within this market, PET/CT will remain the largest segment due to increase in cases of cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing rates of chronic illnesses including cancer and neurological conditions.

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Canon, Shimadzu, Neusoft, and United Imaging are the major suppliers in the digital PET detector market.

