The Global Fully Integrated Laser Marking Systems Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030

Fully Integrated Laser Marking

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fully integrated laser marking systems market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automobile markets. The global fully integrated laser marking systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for traceability and identification and growing need for automation in manufacturing.

In this market, UV laser and CO2 laser are the major segments of fully integrated laser marking systems market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that CO2 laser will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to more powerful, affordable, and versatile.

Within this market, industrial manufacturing will remain the largest segment due to wide range of laser marking applications to mark products with logos, serial numbers, barcodes, and other identifying information.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of manufacturing companies and the high adoption of automation technology.

HGLASER, Han’s Laser, Laserax, Trumpf, and Tianhong Laser are the major suppliers in the fully integrated laser marking systems market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

