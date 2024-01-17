CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hydrostatic drive ride on trowel market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential markets. The global hydrostatic drive ride on trowel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expansion of manufacturing and industrial sectors and technological advancements and local production.

In this market, dimensions: 40 inches and dimensions: 60 inches are the major segments of hydrostatic drive ride on trowel market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that dimensions: 60 inches will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to more efficient for large floor areas.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to higher demand for smooth and durable finishes.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Dragon, Atlas Copco, Multiquip, Bartell, Wacker Neuson, Mbw, Roadway, Dynamic, Masterpac, and Allen Engineering are the major suppliers in the hydrostatic drive ride on trowel market.

