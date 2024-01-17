Pet Supplements Industry: Analysis of Factors Influencing Buying Behavior

Pet Supplements Industry Data Book – Skin & Coat Supplements, Hip & Joint Supplements and Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Pet Supplements Industry was valued at USD 1,951.08 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s pet supplements industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & demographic framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Skin & Coat Supplements Market Insights

The global Skin & Coat Supplements Market size was estimated at USD 193.54 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. The condition of skin and coat in pets is influenced by various factors, including diet, season, and life stage. Changes in these factors often result in variations in the appearance and texture of the animal’s coat and skin. During colder seasons, most animals tend to grow a thicker coat to provide insulation and protect themselves from the cold. Conversely, as the weather warms up, animals often shed their heavy winter coat to adapt to the rising temperatures. Dogs and cats initially have soft and fuzzy hair, but as they grow older, their coat becomes coarser. Pregnant or nursing pets may also experience changes in coat condition or hair loss due to hormonal fluctuations.

Considering the influence of season, and life stage on the skin and coat condition of animals, there is a growing market for skin and coat supplements. These supplements can provide essential nutrients to support a healthy and vibrant coat throughout different seasons and stages of a dog’s life. By addressing specific coat-related concerns and promoting overall skin health, these supplements can cater to the needs of dog owners who want to maintain the optimal appearance and condition of their pets’ skin and coats.

Nowadays, chewable supplements are formulated with natural ingredients and avoid the use of artificial additives or fillers, aligning with the preferences of pet owners who prioritize the well-being of their pets. As the awareness of pet health and wellness continues to grow, the market for chewable pet supplements focused on skin and coat health is expected to expand further. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the benefits of these supplements in maintaining vibrant and healthy skin and coats, making them a preferred product in the pet care industry.

Hip & Joint Supplements Market Insights

The global Hip & Joint Supplements Market size was valued at USD 1,182.18 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Excessive joint pains can lead to limping, stiffness, reluctance to do things, stress, and anxiety in pets, which can be more dangerous than any other health problem, as a result, companies are launching innovative products such as hemp oil supplements and cannabis-related products to counter these issues among pets. Moreover, dietary supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin are given to pets to help protect the joints and prevent arthritis. Several dogs and cats are given supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids as these offer anti-inflammatory benefits. These factors are expected to drive the demand for supplements that address hip and joint issues.

Innovations in hip and joint supplements include advancements in ingredient combinations, dosage forms, and delivery methods. Manufacturers are incorporating a diverse range of ingredients known to support joint health, such as glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), omega-3 fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants. By combining these ingredients in unique ways, they create effective and comprehensive formulations that target joint support and mobility.

Additionally, manufacturers are considering the preferences and dietary restrictions of pets and their owners. They are developing chewable tablets, soft chews, liquids, powders, and other convenient dosage forms for hip and joint supplements that are palatable and easy to consume by pets. By introducing new and improved formulations, manufacturers are able to meet the demands of pet owners seeking effective and convenient solutions for maintaining their pets’ joint health and mobility.

Pet Supplements Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies have been implementing various strategic initiatives such as expansions, strengthening of online presence, and launching new products to gain a competitive advantage over others. Moreover, companies are trying to increase their brand recognition through various forms of media, the internet, social networking sites, and collaborations with celebrities in their respective regions to reach the widest possible audience.

Key players operating in the Pet Supplements Industry are:

Nestlé S.A.

FoodScience Corporation

Ark Naturals

NOW Foods

Virbac

