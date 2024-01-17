Laundry Care Industry: List of Major Retailers/Distributors by Country

Laundry Care Industry Data Book – Laundry Sanitizer, Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Laundry Care Industry was valued at USD 100.76 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s laundry care industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Laundry Sanitizer Market Insights

The global laundry sanitizer market size was estimated at USD 37.33 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to increased awareness about the importance of hygiene, especially during disease outbreaks and pandemics. Moreover, the increased demand for laundry sanitizers and disinfectants within the healthcare sector has benefitted market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic showcased the importance of hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus. People began to realize that pathogens could potentially linger on surfaces, including clothing, which resulted in the increased demand for laundry sanitizers. Moreover, individuals started incorporating laundry sanitizers into their routines to ensure their clothes were thoroughly disinfected.

Furthermore, the rising demand for eco-friendly products with more sustainable paper/board packs and regulatory trends are encouraging manufacturers to develop laundry sanitizers with reduced environmental impact. Furthermore, companies operating across developing nations are promoting their products on diverse platforms, utilizing advertising strategies, and garnering endorsements from government bodies or associations. Dettol, a well-known brand of Reckitt Benckiser, offers laundry sanitizer for everyday use in different sizes, such as 960ml, 480ml, and 180ml. The product is available in two fragrances-Spring Blossom and Fresh Linen. The laundry liquid sanitizer is recommended by the Indian Medical Association. Dettol rolled out advertisements in May 2021 showcasing its laundry sanitizer as an integral component of daily laundry practices.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Laundry Care Industry Data Book – Laundry Sanitizer, Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Laundry Detergent Market Insights

The global Laundry Detergent Market size was valued at USD 82.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers are able to spend more on commodities like laundry detergents while economies develop and disposable incomes increase. They are seeking products that have greater cleaning capabilities, different fragrance alternatives, or eco-friendly characteristics. Consumers are paying more attention to their laundry habits as a result of rising hygiene and cleanliness awareness, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. They place a higher value on goods with powerful stain removal, germ-killing capabilities, and odor control. Also, as more people enter the workforce, the need for convenient and effective laundry solutions rises.

In response to diverse consumer needs, laundry detergents are being formulated for specific purposes, such as baby laundry, sports gear, delicate fabrics, or brightening white clothes. These specialty detergents cater to niche markets and offer targeted solutions. For instance, The Laundress offers eco-friendly and plant-based laundry detergents. They offer a variety of products formulated for different purposes, including options for baby clothing, delicate fabrics, and specialty items like cashmere.

Go through the table of content of Laundry Care Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Laundry Care Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. The manufacturers in the market aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Laundry Care Industry are:

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Pril)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Finish)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter