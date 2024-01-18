Pet Food Industry: Competitive Landscape 2023-2030

Pet Food Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Pet Food Industry Data Book – Dog Food, Cat Food and Other Pet Food Market

The economic value generated by the pet food industry was estimated at approximately USD 99.10 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of basic pet food categories, namely, dog food, cat food, and others.

The pet food market is growing at a higher pace owing to proliferating demand for probiotics and other supplements to enhance the GI tract, immunity, and stool quality of pets. Increasing digestive and performance capacities of pets due to healthy food consumption is also expected to boost market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of giving appropriate feed to pets and improving their overall health are among the key factors fueling the product demand.

Dog Food Market Report Highlights

The dry food segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030 due to several advantages, such as cost-efficiency, convenience, nutritional balance, modern and novel formulations, and longer shelf life

The online sales channels segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The online sales of dog food are propelled by the busy lives people lead, the convenience of user-friendly websites/apps, and the easy availability of products

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030 due to swiftly changing lifestyles and rapid urbanization, which has led to changes in lifestyles, where smaller living spaces and busy schedules make it more convenient for pet owners to opt for commercial dog food over homemade alternatives

Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials used in dog food production, such as meat, grains, and vegetables, can impact the pricing of finished products. High raw material costs may result in higher retail prices, which can deter price-sensitive consumers

Cat Food Market Report Highlights

The market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the increase in pet obesity, the rise of nuclear families, the humanization of pets, growing awareness of pet health, and regulatory limitations on pet food manufacturing

The dry food type segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to its long shelf life. Due to its low moisture content, dry food is less likely to spoil or attract pests, which means that it can be stored for a longer period without issue

The online distribution channels segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to convenient, simple, and efficient ways to access high-quality products. Online stores offer a range of options for pet owners, including premium and specialty cat food brands that may not be available in traditional retail stores

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the growth in disposable income and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the shift toward smaller households may also contribute to the rise of pet ownership including cats in Asia Pacific, as pets provide companionship and emotional support to individuals

Moreover, companies are involved in mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations to cater to the market. For instance, in 2022, Diamond Pet Foods announced the completion of its new manufacturing and distributing unit in Rushville, Indiana with an investment of USD 260 million by 2024

Pet Food Market Report Highlights

Dog food accounted for the fastest growth rate of more than 5.1%, owing to the increased awareness regarding dog health and benefits of healthy and balanced dog diet among the dog owners

Dry Cat food type accounted for the fastest growth rate due to its benefits such as cost-effectiveness, ease and convenience of application, and long shelf life. Also, it allows free feeding to the cats which has increased their demand from cat-owners, where the cat prefers to consume round the clock, instead of feeding at specific mealtimes in a day

Pet food manufacturers are extremely focused on enhancing & managing supply efficiency and ensuring their capability to compete with other players by addressing sourcing requirements, improving operating efficiency, reducing lead time, and increasing productivity. Increasing consumer awareness concerning toxicity of synthetic products and the side- effects observed in pets due to the consumption of such products have instigated several manufacturers in developed economies to produce organic pet foods

There are number of people that suffer from pet allergies and hence do not prefer keeping a household pet. This is because of the presence of indoor allergens such as animal dander, molds, and dust mite dropping. There have been numerous cases of people suffering from diseases like asthma due to dog and cat allergies. This factor can be an important restraint of the market.

Competitive Insights

The competitive landscape of the pet food market is moderately consolidated with the presence of multinational companies striving to fulfill high demand from large customer and end-user base.

Key industry players are increasingly embracing innovative marketing strategies and leveraging advanced technologies to enhance their revenue generation and expand their customer base in the foreseeable future.

In May 2023, Nestlé Purina announced that it is set to inaugurate a new production facility, Purina Vargeão, in early 2024. Initially specializing in wet food products, this facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 30,000 metric tons. This investment aims to establish Nestlé Purina as the third-largest domestic pet food manufacturer in Brazil.

Increasing consumer awareness concerning the toxicity of synthetic products and the side effects observed in pets due to the consumption of such products have instigated several manufacturers in developed economies to produce organic pet foods.

