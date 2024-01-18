Camping And Caravanning Industry | Unveiling The Diverse Landscape

Global camping and caravanning sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the camping and caravanning industry was estimated at approximately USD 53.12 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the service of caravan parks & campgrounds, and recreational & vacation camps.

Caravan Parks & Campgrounds Market Growth & Trends

The economic value generated by the caravan parks & campgrounds industry was estimated at approximately USD 23.63 million in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2023 to 2030.. Caravan parks and campgrounds provide an ideal setting for individuals and families to connect with nature, enjoy outdoor activities, and unwind from the demands of everyday life. This increasing interest in outdoor pursuits has significantly contributed to the growth of caravan parks and campgrounds. Moreover, the growing trend towards affordable travel options. Caravan parks and campgrounds offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional forms of accommodation such as hotels and resorts. With the rising cost of travel and accommodation, many travelers are opting for more budget-friendly options, making caravan parks and campgrounds an attractive choice.

The 30-54 age group, which is the most active group in terms of participating in organized camping and caravanning events holds a majority share of the caravan parks & campgrounds market. The increased emphasis on health and wellness, and the growing demand for affordable vacation options among this age group is driving the market growth. By prioritizing health and wellness, this age group seeks opportunities to engage in outdoor activities and connect with nature, which camping and caravanning readily provide. Moreover, the affordability of these vacation options makes them an attractive alternative for families looking to create enjoyable and cost-effective travel experiences.

Recreational & Vacation Camps Market Growth & Trends

The economic value generated by the recreational & vacation camps industry was estimated at approximately USD 29.47 billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2023 to 2030. The trend of seeking unique and experiential vacations is on the rise among travelers. Recreational and vacation camps offer opportunities for individuals to engage in various activities, such as adventure sports, team-building exercises, and nature exploration. Moreover, with increasing environmental awareness, travelers are actively seeking sustainable vacation options. Recreational camps are adopting eco-friendly practices such as waste reduction, energy conservation, and nature preservation. This is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.

The 30-54 age group’s participation in recreational and vacation camps is driven by their focus on health and wellness, the need for stress relief and work-life balance, the desire for family-oriented vacations, the pursuit of skill development and personal growth, the importance of social interaction and community building, and the yearning for personal fulfillment and adventure-seeking experiences. These factors contribute to the significant engagement of this age group in recreational and vacation camps.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Camping and Caravanning Industry are –

• Sun camp holidays

• Hip Camp, Inc.

• Recreation.gov

• Harvest Hosts

• MAKEMYTRIP PVT. LTD

• EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP

• Camp Nab

• Thousand Trails

• KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

• International Palamos

• Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited

• Fallen Rock RV Parke & Campground

• The Golden Nugget RV Park

• Normandy Farms

• Jellystone Park

• Discovery Parks Private Limited

• Siblu