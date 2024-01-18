Ceramics Industry: End-use Outlook Estimates and Demand Analysis

Ceramics Industry Data Book – Traditional Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Advanced Ceramics Market Report Highlights

The global Advanced Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 102.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023-2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising investments in electronics, EVs, and medical industry-related production facilities in the region are propelling the segment growth

Based on material, zirconate is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Its increasing demand, especially in the medical industry, is anticipated to boost product demand over the coming years

By application, electronic devices held the largest share of more than 47.0% in 2022 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing investments in the semiconductor technology and the telecom industry, coupled with the rising demand for gadgets such as laptops and smartphones, are fueling the segment growth

On the basis of end-use, the medical segment is expected to grow at a significant rate across the forecast period. Growing R&D in the medical sector, especially after the pandemic, increasing penetration of advanced ceramic in medical equipment owing to its properties, and rising dental and orthopedic patients worldwide are anticipated to augment segment growth

Traditional Ceramics Market Report Highlights

The global Traditional Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 136.66 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, as per insights from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), traditional ceramics comprise three fundamental materials: silica (quartz), clay, and feldspar.

Among these components, clay is the most widely utilized substance. This type of product is frequently employed in crafting porcelain tiles, clay bricks, and various tableware items.

The artware application segment held a market share of 6.4%, and it is expected to register a 4.1% growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

The increasing investments in the construction of new residential luxury buildings worldwide drive the growth of the segment.

This leads consumers to spend increasingly on the decoration of new buildings with high-end ceramics artware such as sculptures and fountains.

Competitive Landscape

The participation of numerous manufacturers characterizes the global ceramics market, focused on developing ceramic products. These prominent companies compete against one another based on elements like product quality and cost.

Key players operating in the Ceramics Industry are:

AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd

3M

CoorsTek Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

RAK CERAMICS

