Water Treatment Systems Industry: Innovation, Growth And Future

Global water treatment systems industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the water treatment systems industry was estimated at approximately USD 35,035.9 million in 2022.

Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global point of use water treatment systems market size was valued at USD 26,059.9 million in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. Point-of-use water treatment systems are cost-effective solutions for treating water for drinking purposes and other water usage. The market for point-of-use water treatment systems is driven by their rising popularity owing to their features, benefits, and performance pertaining to the removal of odor, chemicals, sediment, and dirt. The technologies used widely include water purification and water filtration systems. The rising popularity and increasing awareness of reverse osmosis water purification systems and water disinfection systems are likely to drive the growth of water treatment systems over the forecast period.

A point-of-use filtration system is put under a kitchen sink or is directly connected to a tap or faucet and is designed to be used at a particular spot in the house. The water is filtered once more after it has already been cleaned by the water supply department. These are essential devices that raise the water’s quality so that it can be consumed both in household and business settings.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global point of entry water treatment systems market was valued USD 8,976.0 million in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Point-of-entry water treatment systems are installed at home, schools, colleges, hotels, and other commercial & industrial facilities where the water enters the premises. POE systems use a single technology or a combination of technologies to handle problems with the incoming water. Point-of-entry systems are substantially larger than point-of-use systems because they handle significantly higher flow rates and volumes. The installation of POE systems can help remove the lead nitrate or other lead-based compounds from water which may have entered from the pipe systems and plumbing fixtures and can be extremely harmful.

Growing industrialization, the commercial sector, and rising residential complexes across the world are likely to create increasing demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems over the forecast period. Moreover, owing to the increased water testing facilities, consumer health awareness, and rising accessibility to water treatment products, the market for point-of-entry water treatment systems is expected to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, favorable regulations and government initiatives and schemes are likely to facilitate the installation of point-of-entry water treatment systems at various end-use locations, which in turn are expected to fuel the market growth.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book – Point of Use Water Treatment Systems and Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Water Treatment Systems Industry are –

• Pentair plc

• 3M

• A.O. Smith

• EcoWater Systems

• Panasonic Corporation

• Amway

• Kent RO Systems Ltd.

• LG Electronics

• BWT AG

• Coway Co. Ltd.

• DuPont

• Watts Water Technologies Inc