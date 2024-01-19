Trends and Insights: Skin Diseases Treatment Industry 2023-2030

Skin Diseases Treatment Industry | Forecast 2030

The global skin diseases treatment industry combines to account for USD 88.25 billion in revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 124.03 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 4.3% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

The global skin diseases treatment market was valued at USD 88.25 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 4.35% over the forecast period. The lucrative growth rate can be attributed to the growth in the adoption rate of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of dermatological conditions. The rise in awareness about the importance of facial aesthetics and increased use of high-cost biologics is significantly increasing the revenue generation ability of the market. The presence of over 3000 skin nail and hair conditions that require effective treatment makes the marketplace lucrative for pharmaceutical companies.

The presence of blockbuster drugs such as Humira, which is indicated for various dermatological conditions such as psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Although there are over 10 biologics approved for the treatment of psoriasis but the demand for more effective therapies is still on the rise. The pipeline for dermatological disease has the presence of strong candidates such as beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) and bimekizumab, which are anticipated to launch in 2023.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Highlights

Surgery held the largest revenue share of 65.6% in 2022 owing to the rising adoption of cryotherapy surgery in the management of actinic keratosis

Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors held the largest revenue share of 32.4% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period due to factors such as the high prevalence of AK, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditures by Asia Pacific countries

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2022 due to the rising awareness among people about actinic keratosis, availability of robust treatment options, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure

Alopecia Market Report Highlights

The alopecia universalis segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030, owing to the impending approval of pipeline products, such as Pfizer’s Ritlecitinib which is in the pre-registration phase, and Bioniz Therapeutics’s BNZ-1 which is in phase 2 clinical trials

North America dominated the market in 2023, mainly due to the high consumer awareness, technological advancements, high target disease population, and high healthcare spending

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to the rising target disease population and rising treatment rate for the disease.

Acne Drugs Market Report Highlights

By type, inflammatory acne captured more than 50.0% of the market in 2017. Comedonal acne were ranked second-largest, among other types

On the basis of therapeutic class, retinoids led the market in 2017, followed by antibiotics. This trend is likely to continue through 2025

The treatment paradigm is shifting toward combination therapies and biologics. Combination products are gaining traction due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing, and fewer adverse effects

Topical products dominated the treatment landscape, based on mode of administration. However, introduction of biologics is likely to result in the growth of the injectables segment

S. dominated the major markets and is projected to maintain its lead through 2025, owing to rising disease incidence and ease of access to anti-acne products

Allergan, Bayer, Galderma, Stiefel, and Valeant are some key players operating in this market. Valeant is projected to lead the market in 2025 due to higher adoption of Retin-A micro as well as anticipated launch of pipeline candidates.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the skin diseases treatment market include AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, Leo Pharma A/S, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, UCB S.A., GALDERMA, GSK Plc, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

To maintain their market share, large firms frequently engage in mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches. For instance, in February 2021, Almirall, S.A. launched Klisyri for the treatment of actinic keratosis in the U.S. This product was approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2020. In July 2021, Sun Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with Cassiopea SpA to supply its acne treatment drug Winlevi in Canada and U.S. This would help the company strengthen its distribution network.

