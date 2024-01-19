Base Metal Mining Industry: List Of Emerging Players and Their Geographical Presence

Base Metal Mining Industry Data Book – Aluminum Production, Copper Mining, Zinc Mining, Lead Mining, Nickel Mining, Tin Mining and Tungsten Mining Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s base metal mining sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Base Metal Mining Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Copper Mining Market Report Highlights

The global Copper Mining Market size was estimated USD 178.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Copper is going to play a significant role in decarbonization, as the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources would require vast amounts of copper to distribute electricity over long distances.

Copper will also play a crucial role in the electric vehicle transition. Owing to the above-mentioned reasons, the European Union declared copper as a critical raw material under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) in March 2023.

This declaration will ensure easier access to capital and speedier permits for copper mining and recycling projects.

In terms of volume, Europe is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Copper consumption in Europe is expected to rise due to growing consumer demand for sustainability and carbon reduction, which has increased investment in developing green buildings and EVS.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Base Metal Mining Industry Data Book – Aluminum Production, Copper Mining, Zinc Mining, Lead Mining, Nickel Mining, Tin Mining and Tungsten Mining Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Zinc Mining Market Report Highlights

The global Zinc Mining Market size was estimated at USD 66.09 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Zinc is primarily used for galvanization of steel in automotive and construction industries. It is also used in the production of bronze, brass, zinc-based alloys, and chemicals.

Oxides and chemicals of zinc find use in tires, paints, and medical products. It is also used in die-casting alloys and semi-manufactured products.

The galvanizing end-use segment dominated the volume share of the zinc market in 2022. Rising demand for steel is expected to have a positive influence on the zinc mining market.

The plant is anticipated to have a production capacity of 3 million tons of crude steel per year. The mill is projected to start in 2024.

Go through the table of content of Base Metal Mining Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

To remain competitive, mining companies are entering into long-term supply contracts with end users. Also, the companies use derivative contracts to protect them from market volatility. These fluctuations expose the companies to the risk of opportunity loss and mark-to-market fair value adjustments. These contracts could include forward sales, futures contracts, call options, and other derivative instruments.

Key players operating in the Base Metal Mining industry are:

Bhp

Anglo American

Antofagasta Plc

Aurubis

Codelco

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter