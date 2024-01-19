Mass-Engineered Timber Industry: Product Distributors and Buyers Analysis

Mass-Engineered Timber Industry Data Book – Cross-laminated Timber, Laminated Veneer Lumber and Glue Laminated Timber Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s mass-engineered timber sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Mass-Engineered Timber Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Cross laminated Timber Market Report Highlights

The global Cross laminated Timber Market size was estimated USD 1.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2023 to 2030.

The adhesive bonded Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 88.2% in 2022 due to its well-developed traditional market in Europe and North America, and the high strength of adhesives used for the bonding of planks.

The manufacturing cost of adhesive bonded cross laminated timber is less as compared to mechanically fastened cross laminated timber, owing to less usage of machinery. In addition, the adhesive-bonded cross laminated timber panels can be converted to biofuel pellets at the end of their life cycle

The residential application segment led the cross laminated timber market in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the rising residential construction globally owing low-interest rates on housing loans and government initiative for the development of residential apartments

Europe is expected to dominate the regional market for cross laminated timber and accounted for a CAGR of 14.6%, owing to the growth of residential construction activities in the region.

Germany is one of the largest manufacturing destinations globally for automobiles, chemicals, fast-moving consumer goods (FLCGs), food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Governments in several countries, such as Qatar, UAE, and Lebanon, are greatly emphasizing sustainability and have created various green building rating systems for the incorporation of environmental aspects in the modern construction industry.

Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Report Highlights

The global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market size was estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The laminated veneer lumber (LVL) product category is one of the most cost-effective sustainable building materials that offer high reliability and extreme structural strength.

LVL material offers a wide range of products for construction applications such as headers, roadway signposts, I-joists, columns, beams, and lintels formwork.

In addition, the high strength capabilities of LVL material when compared with solid timber positions it as an ideal choice for the construction of trusses, truss chords, pitched rafters, and purlins.

Although currently, the residential application segment is dominating the market for laminated veneer lumber, the non-residential applications are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be backed by the effective, efficient, and economical structural solutions provided by the LVL portal frame material.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers have been adopting various strategies including investments, agreements, partnerships, contracts, production capacity expansions, joint ventures, and collaborations, to gain greater market presence and to cater to the changing requirements of application industries.

Key players operating in the Mass-Engineered Timber industry are:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

XLam

