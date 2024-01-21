Harlem’s In Living Color is Coming to Queens for a Live Dinner Show!

New York City, USA, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — The David Given Production Company (Theater Director: David Givens) announces today that the live stage production, “Harlem’s In Living Color” will be heading out to Long island City to the Be Here Loft at 37-28 9th Street, Queens, NY 11101 on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at 7:30pm EST and Saturday, January 27th at 7:30pm EST. for their Winter Dinner Comedy Show to launch the start of the new 2024 year with many laughs. The show will come with a delicious dinner that will be served by the well renowned catering company, “Cooking with Corey.”

The David Given Production Company was founded by David Givens. “The production company is a place for the underdogs; it’s a place where you have a vision and we’ll make it happen. We give people the opportunity that normally doesn’t come by often because it’s raw talent with a passion.” Givens then chose to create a concept such as “Harlem’s In Living Color” in order to attract more talent and fresh faces to explore their funny side through theater and short films.

The live performance is greatly inspired by the 1990’s original sketch comedy television show “In Living Color” which has now been off the air since 1994. The David Givens Production company now brings it back to life with fresh faces and new talent from all over NYC.

“Harlem’s In Living Color” is reminiscent of the original series however, it goes without saying that the show has a modern twist to its original comedy sketches and parodies. “The show itself is live which really gives the title of the show justice. It’s pretty much like getting tickets to watch a live show of SNL, only without the long wait and a more urban cast. It’s a show that a lot of New Yorkers can relate to and enjoy.” Says Ermine Desir, one of the members of the David Givens production Company. The show includes light set and costume changes, brief amusing film clips on a projector in between scenes, along with a musical performer to complete the night. The cast even leave moments in the show to improv so that they are able to stay on their toes and keep the content fresh. “Sometimes you never know what David or the rest of the cast is going to do, I just go for the ride” says Desir about a few of the cast members.

The show will also have live artist performances from singers to rappers, dancers, and other new stunning talent.

Tickets are now available on the Eventbrite website for the special price of $35 per single ticket. With that special price, the ticket includes a full course dinner served by “Cooking with Corey.” The venue is an intimate setting and prices of tickets are selling out incredibly fast for both dates so it is encouraged that the tickets be purchased ahead of time. You can purchase tickets through this link here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-sketch-comedy-dinner-tickets-786713580497?aff=oddtdtcreator

More information can be accessed on the show’s Facebook fan page, http://fb.me/harlemsinlivingcolor or you can contact contactinlivingcolor@gmail.com for answers to any questions.

Thanks to the David Givens Production company, this show will be able to have its first debut at the Be Here Loft on January 20th, 2024 and January 27th, 2024.