River Rock Family Dental Named Best Dentist In Lawrence By Local Community

Residents of Lawrence have spoken, and their choice reflects the outstanding service and compassionate care offered by the dentists here. Dr. Valbuena and her team consistently demonstrate their dedication to oral health. With innovative technology and a patient-centered approach, the practice is paving the path to excellence in dental care.

River Rock Family Dental is a trusted name for comprehensive treatments to ensure oral wellness. Their individualized attention, comfortable setup, and tailored treatment plans ensure that every visit to the dentist in Lawrence is a stress-free experience.

The practice remains committed to upholding the highest standards of dental excellence. Patients can consult the team here for dental bridges, tooth-colored fillings, dental emergencies, and teeth whitening. Same-day crowns, tooth extractions, orthodontic treatments, and Invisalign clear aligners are some of the popular offerings at this dental office.

Dr. Valbuena, the leading Lawrence dentist, is excited to share the practice’s achievement as the best dentist in the community. She states, “We are overjoyed and humbled with this recognition. Our commitment extends beyond dentistry, setting the right foundation for confident, radiant, and healthy smiles. We invite you to experience the difference at our practice – where excellence meets compassion. Come join our dental family now!”

About River Rock Family Dental

River Rock Family Dental is a trusted practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate oral care to the Lawrence community. With a commitment to excellence, the practice focuses on personalized treatments and patient comfort, ensuring optimal oral health for all. Led by Dr. Richard Valbuena and Dr. Kelly Joice, the office offers general dentistry, restorative dental care, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontics. Individuals seeking dental implants, fluoride treatments, children’s dentistry, and Invisalign clear aligners can visit here.

Unlock your smile’s potential by consulting our caring, friendly dentist in Lawrence, KS. Schedule your visit to River Rock Family Dental for routine cleanings, tooth extractions, bone grafting, orthodontic treatments, and more. Book your consultation online by visiting [https://www.riverrockdental.com/] or calling [(785) 856-8600].

River Rock Family Dental

1100 E 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046

(785) 856-8600

