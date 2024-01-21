Depression Sufferers Offered Medication-Free Remission At Brandywine Valley TMS

Wilmington, DE, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — A unique medication-free pathway out of depression, anxiety, OCD, and PTSD has been developed for patients of Brandywine Valley TMS in Wilmington, Delaware.

Brandywine Valley TMS utilizes cutting-edge technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. This local TMS clinic provides Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD for patients who are seeking treatment options other than medication and psychotherapy.

“Our goal is to improve our patients’ mental healthby providing this novel and medication-free treatment called TMS, or transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy.This is a different approach for patients with conditions such as depression that, for whatever reason, have not done well on medications or simply prefer not to take medications. ” said clinic founder, Dr Jack Castro, a Clinical TMS Society member who is also certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

TMS therapy, which is FDA-approved and covered by most insurances, uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific brain regions linked to depression. This non-invasive treatment has shown promising results in relieving depression symptoms for individuals resistant to traditional therapies. The magnetic pulses modulate neural activity, normalizing mood-regulating circuits, and promote sustained improvements in overall mental well-being.

Dr Castro said: “TMS is a simple outpatient therapy in which most patients experience positive changes after just a few sessions. Sessions are relaxing as they are performed withthe patient sitting in a reclining chair listening to music or watching TV, while a magnetic coil stimulates the patient’s brain cortex and its neurons.”

His approach has been highly effective for numerous patients, including that of James, a 36-year-old patient, who presented with ADHD, inattentive type, and cyclothymia, a milder form of bipolar disorder. His treatment history included a moderately complex medication regimen. Despite this, his mood oscillated between relative normalcy and severe dysfunction.

In 2023, after acquiring a MagVenture TMS system, Dr Castro suggested TMS therapy treatment after establishing a strong patient-physician relationship with James. Remarkably, after just 13 sessions, James reported a significant lift in his mood, and to further optimize his treatment, the TMS parameters were adjusted, increasing the pulse count and adapting the intensity accordingly to enhance his low mood.

By his 36th session, James had substantially improved his patient health assessment or PHQ-9. He continues bi-weekly TMS sessions and maintains his initial medication regimen, finding a new lease on life under the clinic’s care.

“His journey, marked by trust and perseverance, is a testament to the potential of TMS in managing severe depression as well as other milder forms depression,” said Dr Castro. “This highlights the transformative impact of TMS, especially in cases where traditional medication approaches face limitations. James’s story is a powerful TMS therapy review or testimonial, showcasing real patient results.”

To schedule an appointment at Brandywine Valley TMS, call (302) 635-1710 or discover more at https://www.brandywinevalleytms.com.