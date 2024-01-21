Main Line Family Attorney Sarinia Feinman Names 2023 Top Attorney

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman’s Main Line family law attorney Sarinia M. Feinman has been selected as a 2023 Top Attorney by Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine. The Top Attorney selection is highly prestigious: only 5 percent of attorneys in Pennsylvania receive the honor each year.

Suburban Life & Philadelphia Life Magazine hosts the yearly Top Attorney survey, asking readers to select the best attorneys in the Greater Philadelphia area. Readers choose attorneys from all legal fields and categories, such as divorce law. The chosen attorneys are then recognized in the magazine, which helps residents make informed choices when selecting an attorney to represent their interests.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of divorce, custody, equitable distribution, child support, alimony, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. In January 2023, Ms. Feinman assumed the position of Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022, and as Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law representation to residents of Wayne, Blue Bell, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that the family continues even though parents may divorce. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about Ms. Feinman or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family law firm, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call 610-265-4441.