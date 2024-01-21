Kairos Unveils the Future: Pioneering Digital Transformation for a Smarter Tomorrow

Irving, TX, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Kairo Technologies is a next-gen specialist QA and digital engineering company that helps businesses achieve agility at scale. Kairos Innovation Center of Excellence (ICoE) constantly innovating technology tools and platforms that are transformational and strategic.

Innovation is in the DNA of Kairos. The organisation is committed to helping clients achieve digital transformation through intelligent automation and innovation. Kairos Innovation Center-of-Excellence, K-Labs, was conceptualized to pioneer breakthroughs and build a future where AI, automation, and new age digital technologies empower enterprises to reach new heights.

With K-Labs, companies Under K-Labs, our R&D unit, Kairos has developed 3 homegrown products for automated testing, data quality management, and API testing.

KiTAP is the industry’s first AI-powered test automation platform that enables faster and smarter testing of web and mobile applications. It accentuates your resources’ capabilities in optimizing and fast-tracking End-to-End and Selective testing of your Line of Business (LoB) digital applications. Its ‘No Code / Low Code’ capabilities along with AI-driven engine remove your dependency on highly skilled resources with no compromise on test effectiveness, efficiency, and overall quality. Kairos KiTAP ensures that your automation path is efficient, predictable, and profitable.

DQGateway is a no-code, cloud-based, and on-premises data quality tool that allows data analysts to monitor and improve the quality of their data. It supports various data sources, such as databases, files, and APIs, and provides a visual interface to perform quality checks and evaluations.

DQGateway also leverages AI and ML to identify and resolve data issues and generate reports and dashboards. With its easy-to-use interface, K-Labs best data quality tool, DQGateway helps business users easily navigate the complexities of data quality management. With advanced features like automated alerting and reporting, businesses can rest assured that their data is up-to-date and reliable.

API TetEasy is a cutting-edge integration testing tool that redefines the landscape of API testing. API TestEasy – empowers you to craft end-to-end test scenarios, optimize API responsiveness, validate security measures, seamlessly integrate into your CI/CD pipeline for continuous improvement, and work across any platform through east use ‘Low / No Code’ interface. API TestEasy ensures that your APIs are compliant and performant across your digital ecosystem.

About Kairos:

Kairo Technologies is a next-gen specialist QA and digital engineering company that helps businesses achieve agility at scale. Kairos Technologies, a suite of testing services covers Test Advisory, Functional and Non-Functional testing specializing in Automation, RPA, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, IoT, Data Management, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, etc. Kairos help clients globally transform their QE function to achieve zero production defects, reduce test cycle times up to 80% and lower overall QA costs by up to 60% with its Next-Gen Testing Solutions, Modern Testing Approach, Skilled Teams, and a Global Delivery Model.