Alight Fullerton Unveils Exceptional Living Experience for Students at Fullerton

Fullerton, California, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Fullerton is redefining student living with its Fullerton Student Apartments, a vibrant community designed exclusively for students. With an emphasis on comfort, convenience, and community, Alight Fullerton offers a range of amenities that cater to both academic needs and leisure activities.

Residents can choose from 1 to 4-bedroom floorplans, each equipped with high-quality furnishings, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi Internet, and HDTV in the living room. The option for single bedrooms and private bathrooms ensures comfort and privacy. The apartments are not only practical but also aesthetically pleasing, featuring balconies and covered patios that add to the charm.

The community amenities are a standout feature at Alight Fullerton. Students can enjoy two swimming pools, a clubhouse with a media and gaming lounge, and a poolside clubroom with billiards. The 24-hour fitness center caters to health and wellness, while the study and business center supports academic pursuits.

The GreenPoint-rated community also prioritizes safety and convenience, with a controlled-access entry system, on-site management, and a parking garage. Strategically located one block from CSU Fullerton campus, Alight Fullerton is perfect for students on the go.

Experience the premium Fullerton student apartments by visiting the website. To become a part of this vibrant community, reach out at (562) 534-8950.

About Alight Fullerton: Alight Fullerton is more than just a place to live; it’s a lifestyle. Catering exclusively to students, it offers a blend of luxury, comfort, and practicality, ensuring that residents have everything they need at their fingertips. With its wide range of amenities, convenient location, and a focus on community, Alight Fullerton is not just an apartment complex – it’s a home away from home for students.

Company: Alight Fullerton

Address: 555 N Commonwealth Avenue

City: Fullerton

State: California

Zip Code: 92831

Telephone Number: (562) 534-8950