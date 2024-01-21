Alight Blacksburg – The Ideal Choice for Student Accommodations

Blacksburg, Virginia, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Blacksburg, a leading provider of upscale student housing, is redefining the standard of student living in Blacksburg. Catering specifically to the needs of Virginia Tech students, Alight Blacksburg offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and community, making it the top choice for Blacksburg apartments for students.

Alight Blacksburg boasts a variety of amenities designed to cater to early risers and night owls. Students can kick-start their day with a rejuvenating workout in the fully equipped fitness center or unwind in the evening with friends at the lively clubhouse, playing pool, or lounging by the pool. The private balconies and patios provide a serene escape for relaxation and study.

Understanding the diverse needs of students, Alight Blacksburg offers flexible housing options with two or four-bedroom apartments, each fully furnished and inclusive of essential utilities like Wi-Fi and in-unit laundry. The focus is on providing a high-quality living experience without the hefty price tag, ensuring students pay for what truly matters.

Students can enjoy a range of activities right at their doorstep – from swimming and weight training to basketball and tennis. Additionally, Alight Blacksburg is pet-friendly and offers free parking, with three BT bus routes providing easy access to the Virginia Tech campus.

For more information, visit Alight Blacksburg’s website or call the leasing office at (540) 684-1671.

About Alight Blacksburg: Alight Blacksburg, situated in the heart of Blacksburg, is dedicated to providing Virginia Tech students with a superior living experience. The property combines quality accommodations with a range of amenities designed to meet the unique needs of student life. From its modern apartments to its vibrant community spaces, Alight Blacksburg is where student housing meets excellence.

