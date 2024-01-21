The Harbour at Orange Coast College: A New Era of On-Campus Living

Costa Mesa, California, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Harbour at Orange Coast College proudly announces its new, innovative approach to student living with the introduction of OCC On-Campus Housing. This fresh take on college accommodation combines the independence of apartment-style living with the vibrancy and convenience of on-campus life.

Situated directly on the OCC campus, The Harbour is mere steps away from a variety of retail and restaurant options, not to mention a short trip to the beautiful beaches. The location is ideal for students, eliminating the need for long commutes and allowing for more time to be spent on academic and extracurricular activities. Students can easily walk or bike to classes and the gym and access all of OCC’s campus resources in minutes. Designed with students’ needs in mind, The Harbour features social spaces, quiet study lounges, and convenient on-site laundry facilities.

The Harbour offers sleek, modern apartments with utilities included, without a cap. The apartments are fully furnished, reflecting the latest in interior design trends. The community also boasts social and study lounges, a range of resident life programs and events, complimentary bike storage, and dedicated on-site management and maintenance teams.

To learn more, please visit their website or call (714) 643-5100.

About The Harbour at Orange Coast College: The Harbour at Orange Coast College represents a paradigm shift in on-campus living. Built in 2020, this innovative community is designed to cater to the modern student’s lifestyle. The Harbour is not just a place to live; it’s a place to thrive. It offers a complete, well-rounded lifestyle that goes beyond just accommodation, encompassing academic support, community involvement, and personal growth.

