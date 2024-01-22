Building Momentum: Centrifugal Pump Industry Projections 2023-2030

Centrifugal Pump Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Centrifugal Pump Industry Data Book – Radial Flow Pump, Mixed Flow Pump and Axial Flow Pump Market

Grand View Research’s centrifugal pump sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the centrifugal pump industry was estimated at approximately USD 37.5 billion in 2022. The rising residential and commercial infrastructure, coupled with the expansion of the manufacturing industry globally, is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal pumps globally.

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the need for reliable and efficient fluid transportation in various applications. Centrifugal pumps offer advantages such as high flow rates, low maintenance requirements, and the ability to handle a varied range of fluids, making them indispensable in numerous industries. Furthermore, the development of advanced technologies, such as variable frequency drives (VFDs) and IoT-enabled monitoring systems, has enhanced the performance and efficiency of centrifugal pumps, further fueling their adoption.

Radial Flow Pump Market Report Highlights

In terms of configuration, the single-stage radial flow pump segment held the largest revenue share of 62.8% in 2022 as this segment plays a crucial role in agricultural irrigation, helping to move water from water sources to fields and crops efficiently

In terms of end-use, the oil and gas segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period owing to its applications such as injection, hydraulic fracturing, crude oil transportation, and refining processes. The growth of the oil and gas industry contributes to the demand for radial flow pumps

Several factors including industrialization, technical improvements, and growing urbanization, have contributed to the remarkable rise in demand for energy fuel over the past few years, and North America is predicted to dominate the market over the projection period in terms of region. This is anticipated to increase the product’s uptake by several businesses, including the water and wastewater treatment, power, and oil and gas sectors

In May 2023, Xylem, Inc. launched a global pump manufacturing site in Egypt. Leading water brands including Flygt; Lowara; and Bell & Gossett will be manufactured and assembled at the new Xylem Egypt Plant, which will also produce parts and full units. The Xylem Egypt Plant will first produce Split-Case Centrifugal pumps for various uses, including irrigation, HVAC, and commercial building services, as well as End-Suction pumps for industry and irrigation

Mixed Flow Pump Market Report Highlights

Based on configuration, single-stage mixed flow pumps accounted for a market share of 63.2% in 2023, as these pumps play a crucial role in agricultural irrigation, helping to move water from water sources to fields and crops efficiently

Multi-stage mixed flow pumps are likely to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, owing to their ability to efficiently supply fluids at high pressure with high discharge rates across a wide range of industries

Based on end-use, the agriculture segment accounted for a maximum share of 25.9% in 2023 owing to the capacity to transport water from sources such as wells, rivers, or reservoirs to fields for irrigation purposes

The chemical segment is expected to witness significant growth with the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, as they can easily handle various types of chemicals with different pH, viscosity, and heterogeneity

Asia Pacific accounted for a 48.2% share of the global revenue in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024-2030 due to significant growth in the agriculture sector. Further growth in the urbanization, and end-use industries such as food processing industries, is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Middle East and Africa is expected to witness the second-highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the flourishing industries such as oil & gas exploration and production, water treatment & desalination facilities, and power generation

In May 2022, Franklin Electric expanded its production and storage facility in New Olive, U.S. This move secures the space needed for the production and storage of large vertical and submerged shaft drive turbines, including the FVT series, FAF Shaft series, and FMF series mixed flow pumps

Axial Flow Pump Market Report Highlights

The high-power type segment accounted for a share of 58.9% in 2022 owing to increased demand for high-power pumps in applications, such as flood dewatering and water & wastewater treatment

The single-stage axial flow pump configuration segment accounted for a share of 62.7% in 2022 owing to its applications in various industries, including agriculture (irrigation), municipal water supply, wastewater management, flood control, aquaculture, and industrial fluid circulation

The oil & gas end-user segment is likely to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period owing to high product demand in various fluid handling applications due to their unique design that allows for efficient flow of fluids in a straight-line direction along the pump axis

By offering flow control products and services for the global infrastructure market, Flowserve Corporation announced the launch of its new Energy Advantage program in March 2022. This all-encompassing flow control approach aims to assist customers in lowering total cost of ownership and reducing carbon footprint

With Energy Advantage, Flowserve can assist customers in optimizing pump and valve power usage to achieve higher energy efficiency due to its engineering know-how, rigorous data-driven review approach, and full product & service portfolio

Competitive Insights

The competitive landscape of the centrifugal pump market is characterized by a mix of established global players and regional manufacturers. Several multinational companies dominate the global centrifugal pump industry. Some of the leading players include Grundfos; ITT Goulds Pumps; Xylem Inc.; Sulzer Ltd.; Flowserve Corporation; and KSB SE & Co. KGaA. These companies have a strong global presence, extensive product portfolios, and a well-established customer base. Companies continuously invest in research and development to innovate their product offerings. This includes developing more energy-efficient pumps, incorporating advanced materials, and integrating smart technologies for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, product development, and distribution network expansion.

