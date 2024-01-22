Innovating Connections: Construction Fasteners Industry Analysis 2023-2030

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book – Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Nails Market

Grand View Research’s construction fasteners sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

The economic value generated by the construction fasteners industry was estimated at approximately USD 26.67 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution & supply, and application of construction fasteners.

Mechanical Anchors Market Report Highlights

Stainless steel was the largest and fastest growing market segment and accounted for 54.2% of the revenue share in 2022 as stainless steel hardly gets oxidized when compared to other materials including iron, and carbon steel. Additionally, aesthetic shining appearance, corrosion resistance, low maintenance, and strength make stainless steel a widely used material for manufacturing mechanical anchors

Carbon steel accounted for USD 674.1 million for the year 2022 owing to its high strength. The presence of high carbon content makes them good at resisting abrasion and retaining shape under excess load in construction buildings. In addition, the material is primarily heat-treated by austenitizing, and quenching, followed by tempering to enhance its mechanical properties including yield and tensile strength

Residential applications accounted for a revenue share of over USD 476.0 million in 2022. The use of mechanical anchors in residential applications includes fixing wooden or plastic frames to the concrete or masonry units, railing and fences, and cable trenches. Metals such as aluminum and steel are widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in buildings owing to the lightweight and highly durable properties exhibited by the metals

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book – Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Nails Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Chemical Anchors Market Report Highlights

By product, capsule adhesive anchors are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in the infrastructure and commercial segments

In terms of resin, unsaturated polyester chemical anchors are primarily used in masonry and uncracked concrete applications. However, methacrylates and pure epoxy type anchors are better suited for more demanding applications, including rebar and fractured concrete

The rising construction spending, particularly in the emerging economies, is a key factor promoting growth in the chemical anchor industry. Rising product awareness, coupled with the high consumer spending in the residential sector, is propelling the demand for chemical anchors

In the U.S., the demand for chemical anchors is expected to increase on account of the growing investments in infrastructure repair and rebuilding. Chemical anchors are being used in a majority of steel constructions, column bases, and scaffold anchoring

Manufacturers in the chemical anchor industry are involved in adopting several strategies, including acquisition, joint venture, new product development, and geographical expansion, which aid in enhancing their market penetration

Bolts Market Report Highlights

M8 was the largest product segment in 2018, in terms of revenue, and is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.5 billion by 2028, on account of its wide application scope in industrial and construction segments

GR 8.8 segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.8%, in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2028, owing to its extensive use in railroad equipment, motors, processing equipment, and engines

North America market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 owing to the presence of notable aerospace and automotive manufacturing companies coupled with the revival of construction renovation sector

The bolts market is dominated by the presence of large players operating through multiple sales channels such as direct and distributor-based supply, which aids them in grabbing a high market share.

Go through the table of content of Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Construction Nails Market Report Highlights

The stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Stainless steel is an expensive raw material, resulting in comparatively higher prices for end products such as nails. However, these nails offer a long-lasting solution with minimal maintenance requirements. Additionally, recycling stainless-steel nails is also considered to be an easy process. These factors are expected to fuel the global demand for stainless steel nails for usage in various construction projects

Concrete construction dominated the market and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Concrete is the most common material used in construction projects. The material is made by mixing several other materials such as water, gravel, stones, cement, and aggregates. These materials together result in long-lasting building solutions. Furthermore, concrete is also highly preferred in the construction of sidewalks, garages, basements, driveways, columns, manholes, and beams on account of its superior strength

The Central & South America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as Argentina, Brazil, and Peru are witnessing population growth coupled with rapid urbanization. These factors are triggering the construction of residential and commercial units in Central & South America, thereby fueling the product demand

The market for construction nails is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of local players. Some of the key players include Simpson Strong-Tie, Grip-Rite, Shandong Oriental Cherry Hardware Group, Maze Nails, TITIBI, and Pan Chem Corporation

Competitive Insights

The construction nails market is categorized as highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of large- and small-sized manufacturers of different types of these nails in their product portfolios. These players are focused on increasing their market share by adopting various strategies such as new product launches, research and development, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. Quality is a key factor for consumers, thus, the manufacturers are focusing on quality certification to gain consumer confidence.

For instance, MungoBefestigungstechnik AG has quality certification of Swiss Safety Center AG and ISO 9001:2015. Chemfix Products Ltd. has various quality certifications such as ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ITB, SOCOTEC, WQA, and ETA.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter