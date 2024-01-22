Blister Packaging Industry: Regional Market Revenue Forecasts by Type

Blister Packaging Industry Data Book – Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods and Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s blister packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Healthcare Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global Healthcare Blister Packaging Market size was valued at USD 18.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023-2030.

The Asia Pacific regional market was estimated at USD 19.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

The aluminum material segment accounted for a revenue share of over 48.4% in 2023 due to high demand on account of its properties, such as recyclability, high UV resistance, and effective barrier against oxygen & moisture

The thermoforming technology segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth on account of its faster production speeds and lower manufacturing costs compared to other technologies, including cold-forming

The carded type segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the high preference for unit doses and small-size packs in the healthcare sector

The tablet application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 59.2% in 2023. Tablets packed in blister packaging are shielded from environmental factors, such as light, moisture, and oxygen. This protection extends the shelf life of tablets, maintaining their efficacy and reducing the chances of deterioration

Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global Food & Confectionary Blister Packaging Market size was valued at USD 3.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Blister packaging is often used to package single-serve snacks such as chocolates, candies, gum, or nuts. It keeps these items fresh and protected from external factors like moisture and air.

Blister packaging is popular for medicated chewing gums and mints. The individual blisters ensure precise dosing, hygiene, and protection of the product.

Some bakery items, like cookies, brownies, and pastries, are individually packed in blister packaging to maintain freshness and prevent breakage during transport.

Blister packaging plays a crucial role in the food and confectionery sector by providing protection, visibility, portion control, and convenience for various products, from snacks and candies to supplements and condiments.

Competitive Landscape

The global blister packaging market players face strong competition from other regional and national players as well as from each other since they have a well-established supply chain network, knowledge of suppliers across markets, and are well-informed about the packaging compliances and regulations for various end-use sectors.

Key players operating in the Blister Packaging Industry are:

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

UFlex Limited

Sonoco Materials Company

WINPAK LTD.

