Alight Columbia: Redefining Student Apartments Near USC with Style and Comfort

Columbia, South Carolina, 2024-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Columbia is re-imagining student living with its practically perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience, ideally located for students at the University of South Carolina (USC). Offering a vibrant community packed with amenities, Alight Columbia is more than just student apartments – it’s a lifestyle.

At Alight Columbia, students can choose from 2 or 4-bedroom apartments, each fully furnished with stylish decor and modern amenities. With per-person contracts and roommate matching services, living here is worry-free. Each apartment features a full kitchen, HDTV, private bathrooms, and walk-in closets in select units, ensuring a cozy and private living experience.

The community amenities set Alight Columbia apart. Students can stay active with a fitness and weight training center, swimming pool, sand volleyball court, basketball, and tennis courts. For relaxation and socializing, the poolside lounge/grill and clubhouse with a business center are perfect spots. The pet-friendly policy in select apartments makes it a welcoming space for animal lovers. Understanding the needs of busy students, Alight Columbia offers a private shuttle bus service to the USC campus and Benedict College, ensuring a hassle-free commute.

Experience the elevated student apartments near USC by visiting Alight Columbia’s website or calling (803) 772-2200.

About Alight Columbia: Alight Columbia is a premier student housing community near the University of South Carolina, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Designed with students in mind, it provides a range of amenities and services to ensure a balanced and enjoyable living experience. From its modern apartments to its rich community life, Alight Columbia stands out as a top choice for student living.

Company: Alight Columbia

Address: 800 Alexander Road

City: Cayce

State: South Carolina

Zip Code: 29033

Telephone Number: (803) 772-2200