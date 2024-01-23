Plastic Processing Machinery Market Projections: A Forecast 2023-2030

Plastic Processing Machinery Industry | Forecast 2030

Plastic Processing Machinery Industry Data Book – Plastic Injection Molding Machine, Plastic Extrusion Machinery, Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market

The economic value generated by the plastic processing machinery industry was estimated at approximately USD 21.13 billion in 2022. This market incorporates a wide range of equipment used in the manufacturing and processing plastic products, including injection molding machines, blow molding machines, extrusion machines, and more. The demand for plastic products across various industries, such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and construction, has been a key driver for the expansion of this market.

Manufacturers are incorporating automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence into their machines to enhance efficiency, productivity, and precision in the production process. These technological advancements have led to improved cycle times, reduced waste, and increased flexibility, allowing manufacturers to meet the ever-changing demands of the industry. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability within the plastic processing machinery market. With increasing concerns about plastic waste and its impact on the environment, there is a greater emphasis on developing machinery that promotes recycling, reusability, and the use of biodegradable materials.

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Insights

The global plastic injection molding machine market size was estimated at USD 11.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. The adoption of injection molded components is anticipated to increase across a variety of industries, including automotive, electronics, consumer products, packaging, and others. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of plastic injection molding machines, which can bring down production costs, provide flexibility in production, reduce scrap, reduce maintenance, shorten production cycle time, and are efficient. New plastic injection molding processes such as foam injection molding, co-injection molding, gas-assisted injection molding, and multiple component injection molding are creating high demand for injection-molded materials. This technological advancement has propelled the use of plastic injection molding machines in various industries such as medical, electronics, construction, aerospace, and defense.

Electric plastic injection molding machines are highly efficient and require less start-up time and run-time compared to that of hydraulic injection molding machines. Electric plastic injection molding machines use 50% to 75% less energy on average than their hydraulic equivalents because they are tighter, faster, and cleaner, and have a repeatable process production equipment with little waste. Moreover, factors such as quiet operation, energy savings from 30% to 70%, less wastage of material, and low requirements of power are expected to boost the demand for electric injection molding machines.

Plastic Blow Molding Machine Market Insights

The global plastic blow molding machine market size was estimated at USD 2.97 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The medical industry’s growing need for blow-molded plastic items and the growing significance of plastic recycling is predicted to boost market expansion throughout the projected period. Plastic blow molding machines are widely used for different applications such as concrete forms of all shapes and sizes, panels, barricades, and traffic markers in the building & construction industry. Industries such as construction, packaging, and automotive are the industries propelling the demand for plastic molding machines. Plastic blow molding machines are incorporating robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and sensor technologies to increase productivity, decrease human error, and improve efficiency. Automation of plastic blow molding machines is anticipated to increase output capacity and reduce costs, contributing to the market’s estimated revenue growth.

The demand for blow-molded plastics across the U.S. is majorly generated by the expanding automotive industry, on account of the popularity of electric vehicles and the rise in the number of construction activities. For instance, the U.S. witnessed a growth in electric car sales from 1.0 million in 2022 to 1.6 million in 2023. The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to significantly boost the demand for blow-molded plastic products, thereby driving market growth.

