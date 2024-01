Innerwear Industry Innovation, Technology and Future 2030

Global innerwear industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The global innerwear market size was estimated at USD 203.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Top Innerwear Market Growth and Trends

The global top innerwear market size was estimated at USD 82.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Top innerwear, such as bralettes and camisoles, are often designed to be stylish and can double as outerwear, giving people the option to showcase their innerwear as part of their outfits. Top innerwear has gained popularity and wider acceptance in recent years. This shift can be attributed to changing fashion trends, increased body positivity and inclusivity, and the desire for comfort and versatility in clothing choices.

The acceptance of top innerwear as a fashion statement is also reflected in the rise of lingerie-inspired fashion trends, and this trend has been seen on fashion runways, in street style, and on social media platforms, further contributing to the normalization of wearing innerwear as outerwear. The availability of a wider range of sizes, styles, and designs has made top innerwear more accessible to individuals with different body types.

Bottom Innerwear Market Growth and Trends

The global bottom innerwear market size was estimated at USD 102.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Bottom innerwear held the largest share of the overall innerwear market. Bottom innerwear refers to undergarments worn on the lower half of the body, including underwear, shapewear, and other types of intimate apparel. Bottom innerwear has gained significant popularity and attention among users in recent years. The focus on comfort, functionality, and personal style has led to an increased interest in different types of bottom innerwear. Brands have also expanded their offerings to cater to a broader range of body types, providing more inclusive options and styles.

Panties come in a wide range of styles, including briefs, bikinis, hipsters, thongs, and boyshorts. Each style differs based on coverage, rise, and fit. It allows individuals to choose the style that best suits their comfort and aesthetic preferences. Leggings are form-fitting, stretchy bottoms that cover the legs and are typically made of spandex or a blend of spandex and other fabrics. Both panties and leggings are popular bottom innerwear choices that offer comfort and style. Panties are primarily underwear designed for coverage and hygiene, while leggings provide coverage for the legs and can be worn as standalone bottoms or for layering.

Thermals and Baselayers Market Growth and Trends

The global thermals and baselayersmarket size was estimated at USD 18.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. Thermals and base layers are specialized types of innerwear designed to provide insulation and regulate body temperature in cold weather or during outdoor activities. Thermals are typically made from thermal fabrics such as Merino wool, synthetic blends, or cotton blends, whereas base layers are generally made from technical fabrics like polyester, nylon, or Merino wool. Both thermals and base layers play an essential role in providing comfort and regulating body temperature in cold weather or during outdoor activities. They provide insulation, moisture management, and breathability to ensure optimal performance and comfort.

Thermals and base layers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing popularity of activities like hiking, skiing, camping, and other winter sports.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Innerwear Industry are –

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom)

• PVH Corp.

• Jockey International Inc.

• icebreaker

• Minus33 Merino Wool Clothing

• American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

• Ralph Lauren Corporation

• Wacoal Holdings Corporation

• Spanx, LLC

• Victoria’s Secret

• Calvin Klein

• Marks and Spencer plc

• Rupa & Co.

• Calida Group

• Enamor

• Princess TamTam

• Wolford Shop

• VIP Clothing Ltd.

• S.K. Garments.

• Dollar International

• Bodycare Creations

• Triumph International

• Yandy LLC

• MAS Holdings

• Group Chantelle

• AEO Management Co.

• Under Armour, Inc.

• RibbedTee

• Perry Ellis