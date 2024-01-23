Sheet Metal Industry: Competitor Ranking and Heat-map Analysis

Sheet Metal Industry Data Book – Steel Sheet and Aluminum Sheet Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s sheet metal sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a sheet metal statistics e-book.

Access the Global Sheet Metal Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Steel Sheet Market Report Highlights

The global Sheet Metal 6 Market size was valued at USD 177.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2023-2030.

Increasing demand for galvanized sheets in construction applications, such as awnings, balconies, ductwork, fences, industrial walkways, ladders, building frames, and handrails, is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

In the automotive industry, steel sheets are used in the production of hoods, fenders, roofing, spring housing, and seating applications.

A significant rise in the production of EVs is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the sheet metal market. The global sales of EVs are surging rapidly.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Sheet Metal Industry Data Book – Steel Sheet and Aluminum Sheet Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Aluminum Sheet Market Report Highlights

The global Aluminum Sheet Market size was valued at USD 38.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Aluminum is the preferred material for application in the aerospace industry owing to its lightweight, effective cost, and high-strength characteristics.

This is because the reduction in aircraft weight allows aviation companies to accommodate a large number of air passengers in their planes.

In terms of revenue, North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. Investments in construction & infrastructure along with high volume production of vehicles are projected to act as growth factors for the region.

Growing focus on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and sustainability is projected to provide a boost to the demand for aluminum over the coming years.

Go through the table of content of Sheet Metal Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The top companies in the sheet metal market are focused on integration across the value chain and economies of scale. These aspects help the companies to increase their profits and thus improve the market share. Some of the market players are highly integrated in the supply chain to reduce dependency on raw materials. For instance, the operations of Tata Steel include iron ore & coal mining, energy production, crude steel production, and manufacturing of downstream products such as sheets, platers, bars, wires, and coils. Similarly, producers in the aluminum industry are also engaged in the production of raw materials and finished products.

Key players operating in the Sheet Metal Industry are:

JFE Steel Corporation

Baosteel Group

Arconic

Alcoa Corporation

Hindalco Industries Limited

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter