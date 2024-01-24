Lucintel Forecasts US Tumbler Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

US Tumbler Market

According to the recent study the US tumbler market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 from $1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in outdoor recreational activities, demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.

Browse 50 figures / charts and 23 tables in this 100 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in US tumbler market by material (plastics, stainless steel, and glass and others) and product (insulated tumblers with lid and regular tumbler).

“Insulated tumbler market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the US tumbler market is segmented into insulated tumblers with lid and regular tumbler. Lucintel forecasts that the insulated tumbler market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its exceptional temperature retention property.

“Within the US tumbler market, the stainless steel segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type the stainless steel segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period,

Major players of US tumbler market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Yeti Holding Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Tervis Tumbler, RTIC, and Tritan USA are among the major US tumbler providers.

