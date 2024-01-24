Lucintel Forecasts PVC Pipe Market to Reach $67.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the PVC pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $67.9 billion by 2028 from $50.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 120 tables in this 251-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form (rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type (unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (chlorinated PVC pipes, and others), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Plasticized PVC pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the PVC pipe market is segmented into plasticized PVC pipes, unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (chlorinated PVC pipes, and others). Lucintel forecasts that the plasticized PVC pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.

“Within the PVC pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure.

“Asia pacific will dominate the PVC pipe market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.

Major players of PVC pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. China Lesso, Sekisui Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Finolex Industries, Formosa Plastics, and Astral Poly Technik are among the major PVC pipe providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056