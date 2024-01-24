Lucintel Forecasts US Hydration Bottle Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the US Hydration Bottle Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 from $2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing popularity of outdoor activities and promotional strategies by manufacturers, such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf for major retail brands.

A more than 103 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in US hydration bottle market by material type (plastics, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), and sales channel (online and offline).

“Insulated water bottle market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the US hydration bottle market is segmented into regular and insulated. Lucintel forecasts that the insulated water bottle market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.

“Within the US hydration bottle market, the online segment is expected to remain the largest sales channel”

Based on sales channel the online segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of US hydration bottle market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. are among the major US hydration bottle providers.

