Lucintel Forecasts Plastic Water Storage Tank Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the plastic water storage tank market is projected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 from $1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing construction activities and increasing concerns about water conservation.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 229 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic water storage tank market by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others), process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters), type (aboveground and underground), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyethylene market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on polymer, the plastic water storage tank market is segmented into polyethylene, and PVC, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyethylene market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because it is exceptionally durable, light weight, and cost effective.

“Within the plastic water storage tank market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing housing starts and growing population.

“Asia pacific will dominate the plastic water storage tank market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.

Major players of plastic water storage tank market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sintex, Niplast, Plastic Proget European, Enduramaxx, Cotteril Civils, American Tank, Protank, Nova Plastic Industries, and GHP Manufacturing are among the major plastic water storage tank providers.

