Lucintel Forecasts Medical Battery Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the medical battery market is projected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2028 from $2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for battery powered portable and implantable devices in medical diagnostic and therapeutic practices.

Browse 129 figures / charts and 140 tables in this 221 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in medical battery market by application (patient monitoring, general medical, cardiovascular medical, orthopedic, home healthcare, and other devices), battery chemistry type (lithium-ion, lead acid, zinc air, and others), product (implantable and non-implantable), battery type (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), capacity type (0–1000 mAh, 1000–2000 mAh, and 2000-above mAh), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Cardiovascular market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the medical battery market is segmented into patient monitoring, general medical, cardiovascular medical, orthopedic, home healthcare, and other devices. Lucintel forecasts that the cardiovascular market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing chronic and cardiovascular diseases in various regions.

“Within the medical battery market, the non-implantable segment is expected to remain the largest product”

Based on product the non-implantable segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare awareness and demand for portable Medical Battery for frequent self-monitoring and for disease treatment.

“North America will dominate the medical battery market in near future”

North America is anticipated to remain the largest market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness and advancement of healthcare in this region.

Major players of medical battery market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Kholberg Kravish Roberts, Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Integer Holding, EaglePicher Technology, and Saft Group are among the major medical battery providers.

